Robert Garrett
Robert Garrett Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert L. Garrett are invited to attend his funeral services 2:00 PM this Sunday afternoon in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Calling hours
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
MAY
24
Funeral
02:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
MAY
24
Interment
Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
