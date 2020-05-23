Robert Garrett Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert L. Garrett are invited to attend his funeral services 2:00 PM this Sunday afternoon in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.