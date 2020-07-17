Robert Garry Turner CHARLESTON - Robert Garry Turner, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Robin was born in Charleston, SC on December 8, 1955 to Robert W. Turner and Natalie Turner. He graduated The Citadel in 1977 with a degree in Business Administration. He was employed by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, 3M National Advertising, and later worked in the family construction inspection business. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Linda Diane Turner, son, Robert Benjamin Turner, daughter, Lauren Amanda New, three grandchildren, Noah Turner, Lucas Turner, Rhett Turner, sisters, Nancy Macdonald, Karen Johnson, Sherryl Gibbs, Jan Turner, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private memorial service will be held on July 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at aspca.org
