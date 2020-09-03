Robert Gibbs Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Gibbs are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Gibbs is survived by his daughter, Barbara J. Frasier (George); son, Anthony Holmes (Annette); brother, Charles Gibbs; sister-in-law, Eve Wise; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
