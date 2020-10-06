Robert "Big Da" Gregg MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert " Big Da" Gregg, those of his wife, the late Mrs. Linda Snipe Gregg; children, Carla Gregg, Erica Holmes (Kevin), Robert Leroy Gregg (Latrice), Renarda Gregg, Tarnicia Smith (Leroy), Daneka Huff Akellah Lee, Laron Lee (Tamara) and Travis Lee, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, those of his parents the late Leroy and Louise Coaxum Gregg, siblings Allan Gregg (Louise), Rosalee Smalls, Victoria Manigault, Mary Francis Steed (Vinson), Dorothy Horlback (Isaac) and Richie Graddick, nieces and nephews are invited to attend a WALK THROUGH at the funeral home Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. There will be an invitation only graveside service on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 to be held at Monrovia Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonballstlineralhome.corn , Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Yenning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
