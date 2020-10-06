1/1
Robert "Big Da" Gregg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Big Da" Gregg MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert " Big Da" Gregg, those of his wife, the late Mrs. Linda Snipe Gregg; children, Carla Gregg, Erica Holmes (Kevin), Robert Leroy Gregg (Latrice), Renarda Gregg, Tarnicia Smith (Leroy), Daneka Huff Akellah Lee, Laron Lee (Tamara) and Travis Lee, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, those of his parents the late Leroy and Louise Coaxum Gregg, siblings Allan Gregg (Louise), Rosalee Smalls, Victoria Manigault, Mary Francis Steed (Vinson), Dorothy Horlback (Isaac) and Richie Graddick, nieces and nephews are invited to attend a WALK THROUGH at the funeral home Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. There will be an invitation only graveside service on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 to be held at Monrovia Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonballstlineralhome.corn , Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Yenning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved