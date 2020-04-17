Home

Robert Gregg Hannah Jr.

Robert Gregg Hannah Jr. Obituary
Robert Gregg Hannah, Jr. HANAHAN - Robert Gregg Hannah, Jr., 78, of Hanahan, SC, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert was born November 22, 1941 in Savannah, GA, son of the late Robert Gregg Hannah, Sr. and Lona Marie Kennedy Hannah. He graduated from Parker High School in Greenville, SC and honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1962. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Hanahan, SC. He is survived by his children: Bretta L. Chapman, 53 (John), Robert Gregg "Trey" Hannah, III, 43 (Kelly), James Scott Cooper, 47 (Jennifer), and Shannon Lee Edwards, 43; grandchildren: Morgan Chapman Echanique, 29 (Ashby), Aimee Elizabeth Chapman, 26, Brandon Scott Edwards, 26, Sawyer Lynne Edwards, 14, and Jacob Zane Cooper, 8; great-grandchildren: Marlow Lynne Echanique, 1, Ivy Lynn Arnold, 2, and Gabriel Devon Lee Arnold, 6; and sister, Pamela Hannah Carnes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Claudia Putnam Hannah, who passed on July 18, 2017; and his daughter, Dana Elizabeth Hannah, who passed away on August 9, 1973. In lieu of flowers the family would request a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020
