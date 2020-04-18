|
Robert (Red) Griffis "The Body God" LADSON - Red passed away peacefully at his Ladson, SC home with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born January 9, 1951 in Jacksonville, FL. Red was a very talented Paint and Body man for over 55 years (they didn't call him the "The Body God" for nothing). He enjoyed spending time with his girls and grandchildren, woodworking, painting and drawing. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Maggie) Griffis; his 3 daughters: Kelly, Kimberly and Heather Griffis; 5 grandchildren: Ciara, Anthony, Kyleigh, Larrian and Riley; his Uncle Bobby Bowen and 6 nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his mother, Colleen Pickett; father, Melvin Griffis; brother, James Larrian Griffis and sister, Sandra Crider. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting benevolence offerings. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2020