Robert "Bobby" Gurney Ladson - Robert "Bobby" Howard Gurney, 72, of Ladson, passed away, May 19, 2019. Robert was born December 13, 1946 in Ann Arbor, MI to the late Howard C. Gurney and Jesse G. Rodgers Gurney. He is survived by his only daughter, Mary Ann Gurney and her husband Cyril "Ricky" Joyce. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019