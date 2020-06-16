Robert Guy
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Guy Charleston - Robert Hutchings Guy, 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Ruth Vera Baggs Guy, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 15, 2020. His graveside service will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bob was born November 23, 1929 in Greenville, SC, son of the late Lyman Guy and Gladys Hutchings Guy. He was a retired accountant with GMAC. Robert was a member First Baptist Church of Charleston and the Charleston Gideons. Bob and Ruth were married for seventy years and shared a life rich in varied experiences. Together, they raised three girls, lived on the water most of these years, traveled extensively, and enjoyed a multitude of friends. They were active in their church, First Baptist Church of Charleston, for over fifty eight years serving in varied capacities. Bob enjoyed watching football, working in his yard, being at the beach and never turned down an opportunity to be in a boat of any kind! He was always a quick wit and his humor was always a treat to be shared. Bob led a life of Christian stewardship and set an example for his daughters by being a follower of Christ. He is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Guy Union (Christopher), Georgia Guy Hicks and Carolyn Guy Ray (David) all of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren: Jordan F. Ray (Margie), Ellen U. Barton (Lee), Laura U. Eisenhauer (Brett) and Alston H. Ray; and three great-grandchildren: Olivia Barton, Owen Ray and Ethan Ray. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Charleston, 48 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved