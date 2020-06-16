Robert Guy Charleston - Robert Hutchings Guy, 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Ruth Vera Baggs Guy, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 15, 2020. His graveside service will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bob was born November 23, 1929 in Greenville, SC, son of the late Lyman Guy and Gladys Hutchings Guy. He was a retired accountant with GMAC. Robert was a member First Baptist Church of Charleston and the Charleston Gideons. Bob and Ruth were married for seventy years and shared a life rich in varied experiences. Together, they raised three girls, lived on the water most of these years, traveled extensively, and enjoyed a multitude of friends. They were active in their church, First Baptist Church of Charleston, for over fifty eight years serving in varied capacities. Bob enjoyed watching football, working in his yard, being at the beach and never turned down an opportunity to be in a boat of any kind! He was always a quick wit and his humor was always a treat to be shared. Bob led a life of Christian stewardship and set an example for his daughters by being a follower of Christ. He is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Guy Union (Christopher), Georgia Guy Hicks and Carolyn Guy Ray (David) all of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren: Jordan F. Ray (Margie), Ellen U. Barton (Lee), Laura U. Eisenhauer (Brett) and Alston H. Ray; and three great-grandchildren: Olivia Barton, Owen Ray and Ethan Ray. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Charleston, 48 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.