Robert (Bob) Hansz HILTON HEAD, SC - Robert (Bob) Hansz, 74, passed away on October 30. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue; his son Christopher, Chris' wife Bethany, and grandchildren William and Evy; and son, Sean, and Sean's wife, Winnie Lin. Bob joined the Air Force in 1965 was stationed at Bien Hoa AFB in Vietnam in 1968. After military service, Bob received a bachelor of arts degree in Hotel, Restaurant Management at Michigan State University. He moved to Folly Beach, SC in 1991 and attended the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant serving as Training Officer at MUSC and at the CofC where he also taught RAD (Rape Awareness and Defense) for women students and nurses, retiring in 2007. Bob and Sue moved to Sun City Hilton Head in 2013. A private family service is planned at the Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the not for profit Hospice of the Low Country is requested http://hospicecarelc.org Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019