Robert "Bobby" Harry Morse, Jr. MONCKS CORNER - Mr. Robert "Bobby" Harry Morse Jr., 72, died Saturday August 31st 2019 in Charleston, SC. He was an early resident of North Charleston and of late, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15th 2019 at J Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, N. Charleston between the hours of 1-3pm with a service held at the same location from 3-4. The interment will be held afterwards at Riverview Memorial Park and will be private. Born January 20, 1947 in Charleston SC, he was the son of R. Harry Morse and Nell Bartgis Morse. His varied career included involvement in real estate, construction and insurance with many years, focused in the real estate appraisal industry. Mr. Morse attended N Charleston elementary, The Augusta Military Academy at Fort Defiance VA (where many of his cousins had earlier attended) and graduated from N Charleston High School with the class of 1965 and was active in several sports in his junior and senior years. He was friendly, well liked, and there, lasting friendships were made. He attended the Baptist College, now known as Charleston Southern University. Mr. Morse was active in all phases of The Morse Company Enterprises. He labored long there and became President of R. Harry Morse & Company before retiring in the past few years. He is survived by his Wife, Linda S. Morse, a son Robert "Robbie" H. Morse, III, daughter, Kristina "Kristi" M. Brant (Jeffrey), four grandchildren: Chelsea B Newman (Josh), Robert Morse IV, Ashton B Punchak (Ed) and Madison M John (Joshua) as well as three great-grandchildren: Joseph, Abby and Jace. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the local Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Avenue #200, Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019