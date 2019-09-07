Robert "Bobby" Harry Morse, Jr. MONCKS CORNER - The family of Mr. Robert "Bobby" Harry Morse Jr. will receive friends on Sunday, September 15th 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, N. Charleston between the hours of 1-3pm with a service held at the same location from 3-4. The internment will be held afterwards at Riverview Memorial Park and will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the local Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Avenue #200, Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019