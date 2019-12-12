Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert Henry Schartel Obituary
Robert Henry Schartel Charleston - Robert Henry Schartel, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Sara Louise Jones Schartel, entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 8, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held at the Graveside Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Robert was born November 21, 1938 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, son of the late Clair and Jean Schartel Meyer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Lee Garus (Dusty) of Ridgeville, SC; two sons, Robert Edward Schartel (Jenny) of Summerville, SC, Sean Kevin Schartel of Summerville, SC and four grandchildren, Robert, Savannah, Baron and Mateo. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
