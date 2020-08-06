Robert Heron, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Robert (Bob) Heron, Jr., 87, of North Charleston, SC, was raised to eternal life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Plainfield, NJ and graduated from The Citadel in 1954. He served his country as a USAF pilot, earning numerous medals for his bravery during his career serving as an Air Commando in Central America, flying pararescue helicopters in Vietnam, piloting C-141's, and later training C-5 pilots. After his retirement in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel, he opened Carolina Video Center, the first video store in Charleston, and ran the store for eleven years. In his later years, Bob and his wife, Penny, were active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Summerville, SC. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Anne Heron, who passed in 1994. Bob is survived by his wife, Penny Heron; daughter Patricia Heron Lewis, son Robert Heron, brother Rev. Dr. James Heron, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston