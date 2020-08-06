1/1
Robert Heron Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Heron, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Robert (Bob) Heron, Jr., 87, of North Charleston, SC, was raised to eternal life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Plainfield, NJ and graduated from The Citadel in 1954. He served his country as a USAF pilot, earning numerous medals for his bravery during his career serving as an Air Commando in Central America, flying pararescue helicopters in Vietnam, piloting C-141's, and later training C-5 pilots. After his retirement in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel, he opened Carolina Video Center, the first video store in Charleston, and ran the store for eleven years. In his later years, Bob and his wife, Penny, were active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Summerville, SC. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Anne Heron, who passed in 1994. Bob is survived by his wife, Penny Heron; daughter Patricia Heron Lewis, son Robert Heron, brother Rev. Dr. James Heron, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved