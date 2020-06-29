Robert Hill Sandridge, SC - Robert Wendell Hill, 90, of the Sandridge Community, a retired shipfitter at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, died Friday evening at his residence. His funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at the graveside in the Sandridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. A public viewing will be held at the church from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Tuesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Sandridge First Baptist Church, 4677 State Rd., Ridgeville, SC 29472. Mr. Hill was born October 15, 1929, in Lebanon, SC, a son of Orin Hill and Ruby Varner Hill. He was a member of the Sandridge First Baptist Church, and the Mims Lake Fishing Club. Mr. Hill began early in life gardening and farming before becoming a mechanic for Jack's Cookie Company. He later began work at GE where he retired as a quality control inspector, and then moved on to the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Mr. Hill was preceded in death by a son, David W. Hill, and was the widower of Elizabeth Owens Hill. Surviving are, two sons, Danny R. Hill and his wife, Sara, and Owen D. Hill and his wife, Faye, all of Sandridge; a sister, Marie Knight of Hilton Head; a brother, Clyde Hill of Summerville; three grandchildren, Karen Clarke, Brandon Hill, and Paige Bridge; and seven great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Clarke, Eason Hill, Oakes Hill, Rilynn Hill, Garner Bridge, Ellie Bridge and Hiram Bridge.*** Due to unforeseeable circumstances, Mr. Hill's service will now be held at the graveside. There will be a public viewing at the church prior to the service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.