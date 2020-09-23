Robert "Bobby" Holmes, Sr. N. Charleston - Mr. Robert "Bobby" L. Holmes, Sr., 79, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Residence: 2643 Woodlawn Dr., North Charleston, SC. Mr. Holmes is the former spouse of Celestine R. Holmes; beloved father of Mr. Robert (Candace) Holmes, Jr., Mrs. Selicia Holmes-Langford (Timothy), Mr. Johnnie Holmes (Catherine), Ms. Kescia Holmes, and Mr. Joseph Rambert (Demetria); god-father of Kellie R. Johnson; grandfather of Mr. Deondre Holmes, Ms. Brittany Russell, Ms. Nyemia Lawson, Mrs. Olympia Belcher (Elisha), Ms. Deasia Holmes, Mr. Johnnie Holmes, Jr., Ms. Rebekah Holmes, and Sierra Holmes; great-grandfather of LeVeah Holmes and Bryson Brown; brother of Ms. Elizabeth E. Mikell; brother-in-law of Bettie Holmes, Hattie Rambert, Grace Brown, and Charles Brown, Jr. Mr. Holmes retired from the United States Steel Mill as a Skelp Mill Technician in Fairless Hills, PA and worked at Suburban Funeral Home in Charleston, SC. Cards may be sent to the family at 4109 Eastbury Ct., North Charleston, SC 29420. Due to COVID-19, condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
