Robert J. Teachout N. Charleston - Robert J. Teachout, age 84, of N Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with family around him. Robert was born March 5, 1936 in Weedsport, NY. He is the son of the late Robert C. and Ruth Teachout. Robert is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Clanton; his step-son, Eric Herman; his grandchildren: William Hutto, Jr., Joshua Hutto, Jennifer Hill (Patrick), Michael Herman (Dana), Tasha Hutto, Robert Teachout III and Jacob Teachout,17 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, JoRetha, his daughter, Gene Meyer, his son, Robert Teachout II, one sister and one brother. Robert served in the US Navy for 20 years. He retired as a Chief Engineer in May of 1973. During his life he was a semi-professional bowler and owned show horses. He rode them in many shows. Robert loved to fish and spend time with his family. A visitation will be held on 7/24/2020 at 1:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. A funeral service will held at 2:00 pm on 7/24/2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. The interment will follow at 3:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
