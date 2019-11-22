Robert "Bob" James Chambless CHARLESTON - Mr. Robert "Bob" James Chambless, 73, of Charleston S.C., widower of Jeannie Chambless, passed away Friday November 8th, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Bob was born on September 10, 1946 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to the late Bob and Thelma Chambless. Bob spent 52 years married to his late wife, Jeannie Chambless, together they were pillars for their family and community, always providing love and support. Bob was honored to have served in the United States Navy as a young man. Bob spent most of his post service life working for the SCE&G power company where he was a proud lineman for over 40 years. In his leisure time, he loved to sing for the church choir, where he was also a Deacon, and active in many mission works. Bob's biggest hobby was cooking. He was known far and wide for his ability to smoke the perfect pork butt and cook the best baked beans anyone ever tasted. He will be remembered as a strong man of faith, a loving father, doting grandfather and a friend to all. Bob is survived by his son, Robert Chambless (Caressa) of Indian Land, SC; his daughter, Michelle Chambless (David Yoda) of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Jessi (Bobby), Mitchell (Alexa), Kenji, and Seiji; and great-grandchildren, Zoey and Emma. He is also survived by his adopted families, the McGuiness's, the Hood's and the Colna's. The family will be hosting a memorial on Saturday, November 30th 11:30am at the I'On Meeting House, 352 North Shelmore Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019