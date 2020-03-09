Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Church - Mt. Pleasant
440 Whilden St.
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Robert James Donaldson Jr. Obituary
Robert James Donaldson, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Robert James Donaldson Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Andrews Church Mount Pleasant at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Christ Church Cemetery with a reception following at his childhood home, 205 Queen Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Andrews Church 440 Whilden Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020
