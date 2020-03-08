|
Robert James Donaldson, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Robert James Donaldson Jr., 87, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Suzanne Hyer Donaldson, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 7, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Andrews Church Mount Pleasant at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Christ Church Cemetery with a reception following at his childhood home, 205 Queen Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant. Born March 20, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina, Robert was the son of the late Robert J. Donaldson and the late Catherine Coleman Donaldson. As a child growing up in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant, he would row to Morris Island and Sullivan's Island to look for fossils and Civil War relics. Summers were spent building scow style sailboats on the street and porch with his father and uncles and sailing in Mt. Pleasant regattas. He caught a lot of fish in the harbor and creeks around Mt. Pleasant; and he gave away a lot of oranges from his grove in Hobcaw. He was a proud graduate of Clemson A&M College in 1954 where he lived in the greenhouse and participated in the ROTC. After graduation he served his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve for twenty years, rising to the rank of Lt Colonel at retirement. Bobby and Suzanne, his wife of 65 years, started Abide A While Nursery in 1957 when they returned from Army active duty. His love of plants began when he was nine years old tending a garden with his mother. He had a passion for helping people see the beauty of flowers and enjoyed sharing his love of landscaping with the community. He was a past president of the SC Nurseryman's Association. Abide A While continues as a family run business owned by his son, Bruce. Bobby loved the mountains of western North Carolina and the family camped and played there for 50 years until they sold their cabin in 2015. He was a lifelong member of St. Andrews Church and believer in the saving grace and love of Jesus Christ. He served the church over his lifetime in every capacity: serving as Junior Warden, Senior Warden, head of Christian Education, leading a Men's Bible Study for many years, singing in the choir and later in the Praise Team; and leading small groups in the Alpha program. He was available whenever God needed him. He was active in Faith Alive and Faith at Work; attended Cursillo 8 in the Diocese of South Carolina and went on to be the rector of Cursillo 22; he attended many diocesan Mens' Conferences, Couples' Conferences and Promise Keepers conventions. Survived by his wife, Suzanne; two sisters, Mary Ann Donaldson Hay (Henry) and Sandy Donaldson Knisley (John); three children, Robert James Donaldson III (Margaret), Bruce Lucas Donaldson (Muffie) and Andrew Homes Donaldson (Torre); and grandchildren, Robert, Thomas (Maddy) and Jenks Donaldson, Eleanor Moynahan (Colin) and Emma Donaldson, Sarah and Andrew Donaldson, Megan and Madison Bennett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020