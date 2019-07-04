Robert James Widdicombe Mt. PLEASANT - Robert James Widdicombe, 69, of the Phillip Community, Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away July 2, 2019. His home going memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 6, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 1570 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Bob was born September 5, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Illinois but lived many of his last years in South Carolina. Bob served as a Marine in Vietnam. He then spent many years as a chef. He also worked in the trucking industry and retired from a trucking company he owned. Bob had a strong faith in the Lord. He was a kind-hearted man who loved his family and loved to cook. Bob was preceded in death by his father in 1996 and his mother in 2009. He leaves to cherish fond memories his children: Kathleen Barrett of Morris Illinois; Patricia Bernhardt of Kenosha Wisconsin; Robert W Widdicombe of Chatsworth, Illinois, and Richard W Widdicombe of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Bob also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he dearly loved. He leaves his siblings: William Widdicombe of Grand Ridge, Illinois; Barbara Widdicombe of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; Richard E Widdicombe of Stickney, Illinois; and John Widdicombe of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. Bob's family would like to thank the VA Medical Center and Lutheran Hospice for their companionate care. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019