Robert John Doering Jr.

Robert John Doering Jr. Obituary
Robert John Doering, Jr. Holly Hill, SC - Robert John Doering, Jr., 55, of Holly Hill, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 or a . Robert was born on July 14, 1964 in Lompoc, CA, son of the late Robert John Doering and Sylvia Jean Godfrey of Summerville. He attended Summerville High School. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors in addition to his mother Sylvia are: stepfather, Ben Godfrey; daughter, Danielle; and brother, Wade Doering of Summerville. In addition to his father he was predeceased by two brothers: Troy Doering and Brian Doering; and nephew, Jason Doering. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020
