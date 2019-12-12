|
Robert Johnson, Jr. CHARLESTON - The Relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Johnson, Jr., 50, of Charleston, SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:30PM at Suburban Funeral Home Chapel, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. Burial will be Private directed by SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME. Phone 843-744-8761. There will be a walk through on this Friday evening, December 13, 2019 from 7-8PM at the Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories are: his siblings, Caletha Drayton, Alford Govan and Margaret Buckman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com.Leroy Rivers, Manager, Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019