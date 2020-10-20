1/
Robert Joseph Germroth
Robert Joseph Germroth MIAMI, FL - Germroth, Robert Joseph, 59, husband of Leila F. Germroth, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Miami, Florida. Robert was born April 11, 1961 in Myrtle Beach, SC to Ruby Inez Holmes Germroth and Howard G. Germroth. He was a member of Alpha & Omega Church in Miami. He is the owner of RLG Palm Homes. Robert attended James Island High School. He worked in the construction business for 43 years. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his wife, Leila, Sons Robbie (Nicole) and Andrew, daughter, Alicia and son-in-law Mauricio Crespo. He is also survived by five siblings, Joyce (Tony) Morelli, Joan (Mark) Caldwell, Howard Germroth (Stephanie), Doug Germroth, and Frances (Ronnie) Brumfield and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family at his time share at Ft. Myers Beach. He traveled to Charleston a few times a year to see family and enjoyed shopping and going to eat. He loved being with his family. He loved his faith and would tell everyone he met about it. He brought many people to Jesus. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and Value Care for their care of Robert. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
