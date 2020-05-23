Robert Joseph Malkmus III
Robert Joseph Malkmus III LORIS, SC - Mr. Robert Joseph Malkmus, III, age 71, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee. Mr. Malkmus was born on March 2, 1949 in Long Branch, NJ, to the late Robert Joseph Malkmus, Jr. and the late Edna Lorraine Morley Malkmus. RJ was Local 764 on Broadway and many shows on Nat'l tour. Survivors include his three sisters, Jyl Carroll (Rick) of Charleston, SC, Robinle Craig (Jim) of Charleston, SC, and Julie Davis (Rich) of Trout Lake, Washington, nieces, Tina Morris (Sam) and their children, Richard and Samantha, Samantha D'Amore (Andrew) and nephew, James D'Amore III (Lynne) aunt, Marguerite Morley of Charleston, SC, cousin, Jackie (Ira) Inemer of Brooklyn, NY; his lifelong friend, Naomi "Kissie" Slavin and his fishing buddy Roxanne "VanPelt" Felan. Memorial services will be private. Please sign Mr. Malkmus's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Actors Relief fund or plant a tree in memory of Robert Joseph Malkmus, III. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
