Robert Keith James O'Neal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Keith James O'Neal, Jr. James Island - Robert Keith James O'Neal, Jr., of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 32. Keith is survived by his parents, Lisa Chavis Butler and Robert Keith O'Neal, Sr., brothers, Brooks Butler and Riese Butler, his maternal grandparents, Audrey Chavis, Sr. and Alberta Chavis, his paternal grandparents, Herbert O'Neal and Gwendolyn M. O'Neal, uncles, Audrey Chavis, Jr., Christopher Chavis, Richard Scot O'Neal, aunts, Deanna Chavis, Linda Renee O'Neal Hughes; Kathryn Gale O'Neal, Deirdre O'Neal Craven, cousins, Noah Scott Myatt, Richie Weatherford, West Weatherford, and many other extended family members. Keith's loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and all who knew him. The Chavis family takes comfort in knowing he is reunited with his beloved cousin, AJ Chavis, who predeceased him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to Surfers Healing Folly, 487 Planters Trace Dr., Charleston, SC 29412. Close family and friends may visit McAlister-Smith Funeral at www . McAlister-Smith.com for further information on arrangements. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island,347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved