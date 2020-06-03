Robert Keith James O'Neal, Jr. James Island - Robert Keith James O'Neal, Jr., of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 32. Keith is survived by his parents, Lisa Chavis Butler and Robert Keith O'Neal, Sr., brothers, Brooks Butler and Riese Butler, his maternal grandparents, Audrey Chavis, Sr. and Alberta Chavis, his paternal grandparents, Herbert O'Neal and Gwendolyn M. O'Neal, uncles, Audrey Chavis, Jr., Christopher Chavis, Richard Scot O'Neal, aunts, Deanna Chavis, Linda Renee O'Neal Hughes; Kathryn Gale O'Neal, Deirdre O'Neal Craven, cousins, Noah Scott Myatt, Richie Weatherford, West Weatherford, and many other extended family members. Keith's loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and all who knew him. The Chavis family takes comfort in knowing he is reunited with his beloved cousin, AJ Chavis, who predeceased him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to Surfers Healing Folly, 487 Planters Trace Dr., Charleston, SC 29412. Close family and friends may visit McAlister-Smith Funeral at www . McAlister-Smith.com for further information on arrangements. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island,347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.