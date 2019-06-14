Robert Kelly Johns Island - Robert M. Kelly, 75, of Johns Island, SC, and husband of Charlotte Maxine Kelly passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on January 22, 1944, in Cole City, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Gayle and Sarah Rasco Kelly. His "bride" was the love of his life and he made it very well known. Nico, his precious dog was his buddy. He was a jokester, love making beer, boating, fishing, crabbing, lover of bluegrass music, restoring antique cars, tool and die maker, loved to talk to friends and a mile-long storyteller. Memberships - Masonic Lodge - Franklin #96 AFM, Shriners - Omar, Sons of the Confederacy, St James Episcopal Church. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Besides his wife Maxine, Robert is survived by his dog Nico; daughters, Carrie Kelly Hackett (Curtis), Kimberly Kelly Jackson (Mathew) and Tracie Kelly Geiger (Bobby); grandchildren; Kelly Hackett Postell (Matthew), Cameron Jay Hackett (Emily Jacobik), Brittany Jackson Sponable (Collin), Robert "Clay" VanClave Geiger, John Cody Geiger; great-grandchildren Ainsley, Addison and Sawyer Postell. Sister Gaynell Kelly Bartleson (Mark); brother-in-law Alan K Truman; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Preceded in death; Parents Gayle and Nell Kelly, Sister Peggy Jean Truman. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St James Episcopal Church, 1872 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary