Robert Kenton Roe Charleston - Robert Kenton Roe entered into eternal peace on June 10, 2020, following a brief illness. He lived a full and vibrant 91 years as a devoted husband, father, entrepreneur and mentor to so many. He is now with his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Norma, who preceded him in death in 2009. Known by his closest friends and family as "Bobby", he was the embodiment of the greatest generation and a best in class example of a life well lived. All who knew him benefited from his relentless positive attitude and genuine interest in others. After graduating from The Porter School, Bob joined the Navy for two years before entering the Citadel to study electrical engineering. Following his graduation, he started his own engineering firm that quickly expanded to encompass projects across the Southeast. Bob's company was involved in planning the infrastructure system for what is now South Carolina Public Television. The demanding travel associated with his growing business and family led Bob to get his pilot's license and acquire his first plane. He carried many notable passengers over the years including the late Senator Strom Thurmond. Always seeking additional forms of professional engagement, Bob subsequently started successful printing and construction companies. Once these businesses were well established and in good hands, Bob found perhaps his greatest professional passion in real estate. He introduced Century 21 to South Carolina after being hired by the firm as a speaker to their agents around the country. He and Norma worked together growing this business for many years. Bob's final venture was the formation of a tax preparation business he expanded to a network of fifty offices in five states, now led by his youngest son. Bob and Norma always viewed family as their greatest accomplishment. Bob is survived by children, Jean Pennas (Frank) of Union, SC, Theresa Evans (Tom), Millie O'Shaughnessy (Steve Harry), Ken Roe (Pam), Cindy Roe Ware (Amory), Tony Roe (Marilyn) and son-in-law, Michael O'Shaughnessy, all of Charleston, 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Price, Ember Crawford, Anna Fleming, April Pennas, Callie O'Shaughnessy, Holly O'Shaughnessy, Maggie O'Shaughnessy, Nalani Roe, Makena Roe, Sullivan Ware, Sarah Ware, Robert Roe, Ryan Roe and Victoria Roe and 6 great-grandchildren. His last 8 years at Bishop Gadsden have been filled with love and joy. Bob's time with his very special friend and love, Jean Howe, made his days beautiful, bright and filled with happiness. Bob's family is deeply grateful to the entire Bishop Gadsden staff for the love and devotion to him and hope each employee of Myers Hall knows how much you meant to Bob and his appreciation for your exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Employee Appreciation fund at Bishop Gadsden, #1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston SC 29412. When time permits and gatherings are allowed, we will celebrate his life with a service at the Chapel at Bishop Gadsden. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
Our hearts go out to our cousins Ken, Jeanie, Theresa, Millie, Cindy, and Tony for the loss of their father Uncle Bob. We have fond memories of him growing up and visiting in Charleston. He will forever be in all of our hearts and he will be greatly missed.
All of our Love, Billy, Donna and Suzie Barwig: nieces and nephew to Uncle Bob
DONNA BARWIG
June 13, 2020
Tony, Marilyn and family, I am sorry for your loss. I pray God comforts you, gives you strength to carry through this difficult time and brings you peace in the future.
Katherine Wade
Acquaintance
June 13, 2020
What a wonderful obituary of an extraordinary person. Sending our prayers to all the family and friends.

Sincerely,
Lisa and Barbara Weaver,
Jerry Weaver family,and
Hal Weaver family
Lisa Weaver
Friend
June 13, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss..he sounded like a exceptional man..much love and sympathy..
Holly Rogers
Family
June 13, 2020
Jean, Theresa, Millie, Ken, and Tony,

I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your wonderful father. Bob was a wonderful man who I admired very much as a child. He and Norma both were like a second set of parents to me when I was young and they, along with their wonderful kids, helped shape me into the person I am today. Bob was an extraordinary man who was always so very kind and gentle. He will be missed but never forgotten. My prayers go out to all of you at this most difficult time. God Bless!

Bill Fanning
William Fanning
Friend
June 12, 2020
Tony...Deb and I will be praying for you and your family.
Paul Lavender
Friend
