Jean, Theresa, Millie, Ken, and Tony,



I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your wonderful father. Bob was a wonderful man who I admired very much as a child. He and Norma both were like a second set of parents to me when I was young and they, along with their wonderful kids, helped shape me into the person I am today. Bob was an extraordinary man who was always so very kind and gentle. He will be missed but never forgotten. My prayers go out to all of you at this most difficult time. God Bless!



Bill Fanning

William Fanning

Friend