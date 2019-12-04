Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kurkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kurkowski


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kurkowski Obituary
Robert Kurkowski Summerville - Robert "Bob" Kurkowski, 70, of Summerville, SC, a supply clerk for the Federal Government, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Bob was born in Ilion NY in 1949, the son of the late Anthony Kurkowski and Evelyn Plumb Kurkowski. He served in the submarine service of the Navy and following discharge he went to work for the Naval Supply Center. Bob loved to tell jokes and spend time with friends and family. He was a great husband, father and friend. He will be missed very much. Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy ("Dottie" or "Dot") Kurkowski; daughter, Heidi Kurkowski Conrad and husband Dustin; sons, Brandon Kurkowski and Christopher Colcord; grandchildren: Tristan, Vivian and John Conrad and sister Marianne Kurkowski Feuerstein and husband Larry. Family and friends are invited to join us for a wake on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A Graveside Service will be at Carolina Memorial Park on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to the or the Ark of Summerville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carolina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -