Robert Kurkowski Summerville - Robert "Bob" Kurkowski, 70, of Summerville, SC, a supply clerk for the Federal Government, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Bob was born in Ilion NY in 1949, the son of the late Anthony Kurkowski and Evelyn Plumb Kurkowski. He served in the submarine service of the Navy and following discharge he went to work for the Naval Supply Center. Bob loved to tell jokes and spend time with friends and family. He was a great husband, father and friend. He will be missed very much. Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy ("Dottie" or "Dot") Kurkowski; daughter, Heidi Kurkowski Conrad and husband Dustin; sons, Brandon Kurkowski and Christopher Colcord; grandchildren: Tristan, Vivian and John Conrad and sister Marianne Kurkowski Feuerstein and husband Larry. Family and friends are invited to join us for a wake on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A Graveside Service will be at Carolina Memorial Park on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to the or the Ark of Summerville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019