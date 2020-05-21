Robert L. Miller
Robert L. Miller MT. PLEASANT - Robert L. "Rocky" Miller passed away Sunday, April 12 after a brief illness. He was 57. He is survived by his wife, Christi, his mother Katherine Griffith, and his sister Lisa Gardnier (Brian). He is also survived by his father-in-law, Michael Sorokach, Sr., brother-in-law, Michael Sorokach, Jr., and brother-in-law, Paul Sorokach (Kelli). Rocky was a good friend to many and will be sorely missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
