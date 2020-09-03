1/1
Robert L. Schuessler
Robert L. Schuessler SUMMERTON, SC - Robert (Bob) L. Schuessler, of Summerton, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 62. Bob was born in Germany in May 1958, the second of five sons born to Donald and Ann Schuessler of North Java, NY. After graduating high school, he went on to join the US Navy in 1981 and served honorably until 1991. In June 1983, while stationed in Virginia, he met and went on to marry Marie Britt of Newport News. They raised 5 children together in Goose Creek, SC. Bob was very passionate about computers and his work and would go on to work for the DoD and Boeing in the Charleston area. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Donald Schuessler, and his granddaughter, Ashlyn Gray. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marie, their 5 children- Tonya, Nicole (Geoff), Melissa, Britt (Teresa), and Kelly (Addison), and 17 grandchildren, as well as his mother, Ann, 4 brothers, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to only hold a private celebration of life at this time. Monetary donations can be made to the family to help with services and expenses. Please contact the family directly or via Facebook if you wish to donate. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
