Robert Larry Judy


1939 - 2020
Robert Larry Judy Obituary
Robert Larry Judy SUMMERVILLE - Robert Larry Judy of Summerville S.C. passed away February 16, 2020. Larry was born on June 18, 1939 in St. George S.C. son of Foch Laffette Judy and Elizabeth Corinne Proctor. Larry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Velma Judy; one sister, Phyllis Judy of Columbia S.C.; two daughters, Cynthia Staley and Kristi Myer (Brett) both of Summerville S.C; One stepson, Jamie Driscoll (Ashley) and one stepdaughter, Trisha Hewitt (Ryan) both of Indiana; two grandsons, Stephen Staley and Dylan Staley; One granddaughter, Emma Albright; One stepgranddaughter, Jacklynne Driscoll and three great-grandchildren, Rylan Staley, Kaylin Staley and Colton Staley. Memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1308 S. Main St on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 3:00PM. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
