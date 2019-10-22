Robert Larry Kinney Charleston - Robert Larry Kinney, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on Monday, October 21, 2019. His memorial service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 in The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming Street at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Larry was born July 10, 1947 in Cedartown, Georgia, son of Robert Lee Kinney and Mary Helen Backers Kinney. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia. Prior to his retirement, he was an executive with Sanders, Morris, Harris. Larry was a member of The Country Club of Charleston and The University Club in New York, New York. As a young man, Larry was very involved in the Boy Scouts. He achieved his Eagle Scout rank at the age of 14 and was the youngest to have done so in the state of Georgia at that time. He was an accomplished athlete excelling in both baseball and football in high school. After high school, Larry played football at the University of Georgia. While at the University of Georgia he was a dedicated student, earning a BS in Chemistry and an MBA from the Terry College of Business. After completing his graduate degree, he worked as an executive for thirty years in finance in New York, NY and Houston, TX. Upon retirement, Larry returned to his long time home in Charleston, SC where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, Matthew James Kinney (Caroline Sozzi Kinney) of Athens, GA; daughter, Laura Lee Kinney, M.D. (W. Wood Marchant, III)) of Charleston, SC; mother, Mary Helen Kinney of Rome, GA, four grandchildren, William Wood Marchant, IV, Anna Liles Marchant, Caroline Dalton Kinney and John Lumpkin Kinney; and his brother-in-law, Daniel J. Flynn. He was predeceased by his father Robert Lee Kinney and his sister Judy Kinney Flynn. At the time of his passing, Larry was engaged to his beloved fiancee Elizabeth 'Beth' Worth Cochran. Memorials may be made to the Cathedral Church of St Luke and St Paul 126 Coming St. Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019