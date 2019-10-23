Robert Larry Kinney (1947 - 2019)
  • "Matthew Kinney and family - Carinne and I are so sorry for..."
    - Paul Hardin
  • "Larry was a classmate of mine at Pepperell High and I will..."
    - Linda Turner-Edge
  • "Dr. Kinney, I was very sorry to hear about your father's..."
    - CINDY SPENCER
  • "Dear Dr. Kinney & Family, Jim & I wish to extend..."
    - Jo Ann & Jim Quintana/Chilakos
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul
126 Coming Street
Charleston, SC
Robert Larry Kinney Charleston - The memorial service for Robert Larry Kinney will be held in the Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming Street, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Cathedral Church of St Luke and St Paul. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
