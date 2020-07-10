1/1
Robert Lee Buggs Sr.
Robert Lee Buggs, Sr. JOHNS ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Lee Buggs, Sr. will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Greater St. John AME Cemetery, 4326 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island, SC 29455. A walkthrough Visitation will be held at the mortuary SUNDAY from 2pm-6pm. Mr. Buggs leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Isabell Buggs; children, Jana Wright, Robert Buggs Jr. (Elvera) and Lakisha Brown (Edward, Jr.); adopted children, Willie Seabrook, Marquita Seabrook, Neco, Simmons and Richard Simmons; siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive guest at the residence: 4891 Rivers Rd. Johns Island, SC. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required for visitation at the mortuary, visitation at residence and graveside services. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
