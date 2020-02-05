|
Robert "Bob" Lee Burris, 78, of Summerville, husband of Frances Janith Burris, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery at 2 o'clock, 601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church "Missions Fund", 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Bob was born on March 18, 1941 in Linton, IN, son of the late Stanley Lee And Hazel Marion Burris. He retired from the US Navy and then went on to retire from the Charleston Naval Weapon Station as a Housing Manager. He received his business degree from Trident Technical College. He was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Survivors, in addition to his wife Fran, are: two daughters: Janith Leigh Razzi of Summerville and Lori Ann Williams (Michael) of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren: Elizabeth Thompson (Donald), Tracey Fraley, Christina Williams, Kalin Burris, and Julia Williams; 11 great-grandchildren: Zeke, Elias, Kehlani, Freyja, Hannah, Annaleigh, Brayden, Dylan, Kelsie, Alexus, and Michela; four sisters and one brother. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020