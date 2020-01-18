|
Robert Lee Drawdy, Jr. Goose Creek - Robert Lee Drawdy, Jr., 32, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 11, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Robbie was born August 12, 1987, in Charleston, SC, son of Robert Lee Drawdy, Sr. and Konny Eggleston Drawdy. He graduated from Goose Creek High School and was a certified NCCCO crane operator. Robbie was a member of the American Legion. Robbie was a soldier in the US Army. He served in Iraq and was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery and injuries sustained in combat. He was honorably discharged and proud to call himself a veteran. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Robert Lee Drawdy, Sr. and Tracie; mother, Konny Eggleston Drawdy; significant other, Megan Knight of Goose Creek, SC; daughter, Brooklyn McKenna Drawdy; brother, Brooks Lee Drawdy of Walterboro, SC; sister, Ashlee Nicole Drawdy of Bonneau, SC; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Mission 22 17040 Pilkington Road, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR, 97035.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020