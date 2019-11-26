Petty Officer Robert Lee Horsley Jr. USN, (Ret.)

Obituary
Petty Officer Robert Lee Horsley, Jr., USN, (Ret.) CHARLESTON - Petty Officer Robert Lee Horsley, Jr., USN, (Ret.), 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Frances Singleton Horsley entered into eternal rest at his residence. His memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Robert was born March 2, 1926 in Newnan, Georgia, son of the late Robert Horsley and Jimmie Lou Rudley Horsley. He was a retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer serving for over 21 years and a retired Investigator with the Charleston City Solicitors Office. He was a member of Morris Street Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Robert Lee Horsley, III and Candace of Fayetteville, NC, three daughters, Belinda Hsia of Dayton, OH, Portia Seabrook of Charleston, SC and Dorothy White and James of Goose Creek, SC; brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Justin L. Horsley (Lynette), Christopher J. White, Alicia Huff and James White, III, LeRoy W. Seabrook, III, Alexander Seabrook, Lelia Hsia, Robert L. Horsley, IV , Latoya Bradley, Catrice Bradley and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charles Webb Center for Disabled Children, 1161 Evergreen Street, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019
