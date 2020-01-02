Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Maxwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Maxwell Obituary
Robert Lee Maxwell Johns Island- The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Robert Lee "Bulla" Maxwell and those of his beloved wife, Marcella Maxwell, his loving children: Carlton (Keyvonna) Maxwell, Quintin (Angela) Maxwell; grandchildren: Chaterra Maxwell, Kevius Maxwell, Khalil Maxwell and Tamaya Harris; sisters, nieces and nephews are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, January 04, 2020 at Greater St. John AME Church, 4326 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, SC. NO WAKE. Mr. Maxwell will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, Friday, January 03, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now