Robert Lee Maxwell Johns Island- The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Robert Lee "Bulla" Maxwell and those of his beloved wife, Marcella Maxwell, his loving children: Carlton (Keyvonna) Maxwell, Quintin (Angela) Maxwell; grandchildren: Chaterra Maxwell, Kevius Maxwell, Khalil Maxwell and Tamaya Harris; sisters, nieces and nephews are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, January 04, 2020 at Greater St. John AME Church, 4326 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, SC. NO WAKE. Mr. Maxwell will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, Friday, January 03, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020