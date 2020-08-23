1/1
Robert Lee Mazyck
Robert Lee Mazyck CHARLESTON - Robert Lee Mazyck "Kool Daddy", loving husband of Vera Mazyck, died on August 20, 2020. Robert will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Monrovia Cemetery. A public viewing will be held at Palmetto Mortuary located at 1122 Morrison Drive on Tuesday, August 25th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Robert was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed dearly by his wife, daughters, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
