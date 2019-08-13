Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home
4129 Highway 17 N.
Awendaw, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Howard Chapel AME Church
8592 Old Georgetown Rd.
McClellanville, SC
Robert Lee McKinsey


1949 - 2019
Robert Lee McKinsey Obituary
Robert Lee McKinsey McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 Mr. Robert Lee McKinsey Residence: 1139 N. Basket Ln., McClellanville, SC 29458. Mr. McKinsey is the husband of Mrs. Brenda McKinsey; son of Mr. Robert Goodwin, Sr. (Pearl) and the late Mrs. Ellanor Goodwin; father of Mr. Derek, Mr. Robert, Jr., Ms. Martika, Ms. Ladawn, Ms. Crystal, Ms. Tameka, Ms. Michelle, Ms.Sophia, Mr. Riccardez and Shaquon McKinsey, and the late Mr. Shontell Sanders; step-father of Ms. Victoria Morton, Mr. Carter Smith and Mr. Charles Smith; and the brother of Mr. Alvin Goodwin, Mr. Walter Goodwin, Mrs. Grace Steed, Ms. Malissa McKinsey, Ms. Tracey McKinsey, Mr. Bobby McKinsey, Ms. Grace McKinsey, and the late Mr. Clyde McKinsey. Mr. McKinsey was 69 years old and a Cook. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
