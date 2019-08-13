|
|
Robert Lee McKinsey McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 Mr. Robert Lee McKinsey Residence: 1139 N. Basket Ln., McClellanville, SC 29458. Mr. McKinsey is the husband of Mrs. Brenda McKinsey; son of Mr. Robert Goodwin, Sr. (Pearl) and the late Mrs. Ellanor Goodwin; father of Mr. Derek, Mr. Robert, Jr., Ms. Martika, Ms. Ladawn, Ms. Crystal, Ms. Tameka, Ms. Michelle, Ms.Sophia, Mr. Riccardez and Shaquon McKinsey, and the late Mr. Shontell Sanders; step-father of Ms. Victoria Morton, Mr. Carter Smith and Mr. Charles Smith; and the brother of Mr. Alvin Goodwin, Mr. Walter Goodwin, Mrs. Grace Steed, Ms. Malissa McKinsey, Ms. Tracey McKinsey, Mr. Bobby McKinsey, Ms. Grace McKinsey, and the late Mr. Clyde McKinsey. Mr. McKinsey was 69 years old and a Cook. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019