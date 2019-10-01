Robert Lee White CHARLESTON - Robert Lee White, 75, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Emanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Rev. Hercules Champaign, Officiant. Mr. White will be laid to rest in Stem Point Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Family and friends may visit at The Palmetto Mortuary this afternoon, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday morning at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. His memories will be cherished by his mother: Rosabell Turner; sister, Ida M. Hampton; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019