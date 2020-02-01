|
|
Robert "Bob" Leroy Jones, Sr. Charleston - Robert "Bob" Leroy Jones, Sr., 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Frances Geraldine "Jerrie" Jones entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 30, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The relative and friends of Bob Jones are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston at 2:00 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be Private. Bob was born August 8, 1930 in Royalton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Raymond Jones and Margaret Freed Jones. He was retired from United States Navy and was a member of Charleston Elks Lodge #242. He is survived by his son, Bobby Jones (Miriam) of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Trill Norris (Matt) of Charleston, Elena Williams (Bubba) of Goose Creek, Espie Melling (Greg) of Charleston; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alma Hoy of PA, Betty Smith (Gene) of AZ and Shirley Stiles of PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jerrie and son Jackie Boy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert L. Jones, Sr., to Friends of Fisher House Charleston, P.O. Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402-1678. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020