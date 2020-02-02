|
|
Robert "Bob" Leroy Jones, Sr. Charleston - The family of Robert "Bob" Leroy Jones, Sr., will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The relatives and friends of Bob Jones are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston at 2:00 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert L. Jones, Sr., to Friends of Fisher House Charleston, P.O. Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402-1678. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020