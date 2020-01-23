|
|
Robert (Bob) Lewis Suggs, Sr. RAVENEL, SC - Robert (Bob) Lewis Suggs, Sr, of Ravenel, SC (formerly of Johns Island) entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Robert was born in Charleston, SC to Irene Suggs, he was 85 years old. He was retired from Domino Sugar and the Charleston County School District. Bob was a devoted husband and father, an avid Gamecock sports fan, and enjoyed life to the fullest with his grand and great-grandchildren. Bob was an active member of First Baptist Church of Johns Island. Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Irene Suggs and is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann Suggs, 5 children; Monica Terry (late Arlin), Robert L. Suggs, Jr. (Michelle), Spencer B. Suggs (Lydia), David B. Suggs (Amanda), John R. Suggs (Myra and Ginger the grand dog); 7 grandchildren; Casey Terry (Tomeka), Kristy Hunter (Chris), Robert L. Suggs III (Kellie), Constance Watters (Phil), Jeromy Suggs (Mark), Candice Isbell (Jason) and Brian Suggs (Kirstin); and 17 beautiful great-grandchildren. The celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Johns Island. Visitation will be at 10:30 and services at 11:00. Arrangements by Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC 29456. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Johns Island Building Fund. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020