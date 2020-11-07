Robert Louis Bryant, Sr. N. Charleston - Mr. Robert L. Bryant, Sr., 85, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Dorothy J. Bryant of 64 years, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 02, 2020. The services and viewing celebrating his life will be private. He is survived by his loving children: Robert L. Bryant, Jr., (Jennifer), Sydney E. Tutein (William), Alvin J. Bryant (Terri), Terrence L. Bryant (Janele) and Mia Y. Bryant-Leonard; sixteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Landry (James); nephew, Easton Breaux, great-grandnephew, Ray A. Simon III, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Admiral Bryant and Mrs. Bealla Thompson. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to The American Heart Association
