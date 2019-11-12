|
Robert Mark Rentiers Summerville - Robert Mark Rentiers, 46, of Summerville, SC, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his residence. The Funeral Mass will be Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019 at 1 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 12 o'clock noon until the time of service at the church. The rite of committal will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to St. Theresa the Little Flower Building Fund, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Mark was born March 28, 1973 in Charleston, SC, the son of Charles Rudolph Rentiers, Jr. and Winifred Eldreda Finucan Rentiers. He loved art, drawing, and painting. In addition to his parents, Charles and Winifred "Dreda" Rentiers of Summerville, SC, Mark leaves behind his brothers, Charles R. Rentiers, III and Edward Rentiers (Dawn); sister, Keri Macchio (Shannon); five nephews; three great-nephews; two nieces; and one great-niece, all of Summerville, SC. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Finucan; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rentiers; and a nephew, Thomas Rentiers. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneral home.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019