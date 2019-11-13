Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church
Robert Mark Rentiers Obituary
Robert Mark Rentiers Summerville - Robert Mark Rentiers, 46, of Summerville, SC, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his residence. The Funeral Mass will be Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019 at 1 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 12 o'clock noon until the time of service at the church. The rite of committal will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to St. Theresa the Little Flower Building Fund, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneral home.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
