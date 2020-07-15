Dr. Robert Marshall Silgals HANAHAN - Dr. Robert Marshall Silgals, of Hanahan, SC, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on April 20, 1952 in Paducah, KY. He was the child of Dr. Carl Robert Silgals and Maria Ludwig Silgals. Robert graduated summa cum laude with a BA from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He graduated from the University of KY in Lexington, KY with a MD degree. He received his Post Graduate training, Internship, Internal Medicine degree from the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA. His residency for Internal Medicine was at the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA. His fellowship for Medical Oncology was at the Lombardi Cancer Center, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. His Hematology fellowship was at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. He practiced Hernatology/Oncology in Charleston, SC for 36 years. He was a honorary member of the Trident Medical System. He was a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the SC Medical Society. Robert was the devoted husband of Sharon Richert Silgals. He was a wonderful father to his children, Jonathan Silgals of NY, Rob Silgals of Taiwan, and a step-daughter, Jamie Swift of Summerville, SC. He also had 5 grandchildren that he loved very much. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid reader and lover of music, as well as a dedicated basketball fan. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. A private memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hanahan, SC on Sunday, July 17, 2020 at 1pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
. A celebratory service will be scheduled at a later date.
