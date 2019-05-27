Robert Michael Neelon Summerville - Robert Michael Neelon, 71, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Cheryl Clement Neelon, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. John The Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. Robert was born June 25, 1947 in Milton, Massachusetts, son of the late John Neelon and Teresa Langlois Neelon. He served in the United States Army and worked in sales in the marine industry. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Clement Neelon; two sons, Patrick Neelon of Wilmington, NC and Kyle Berryman (Katie) of Monticello, AR; three grandchildren: Ely and Kylie Berryman and Kylie Qualls all of Monticello, AR; two sisters, Marie Connelly (William) and Kathie Chase; three brothers: Kenny Neelon (Barbara), Jack Neelon (Ann) and Paul Neelon (Barbara); his first wife, Mary Neelon of Wilmington, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Suzanne and Patricia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary