Robert Michael Neelon Summerville - Robert Michael Neelon, 71, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Cheryl Clement Neelon, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. John The Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019