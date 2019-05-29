Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Beloved Catholic Church
28 Sumter Avenue
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Neelon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Michael Neelon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Michael Neelon Obituary
Robert Michael Neelon Summerville - Robert Michael Neelon, 71, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Cheryl Clement Neelon, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. John The Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now